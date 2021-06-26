Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,713,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.30. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

