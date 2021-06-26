Bank of Montreal Can Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 17,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.10. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

