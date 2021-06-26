Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1,323.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Federated Hermes worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,414,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,649,000 after buying an additional 55,471 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 200,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

