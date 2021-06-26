Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 561,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at $17,185,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

