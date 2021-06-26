Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 111,938 Shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 5.45% of East Stone Acquisition worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESSC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 962,022 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 90.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,132 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 974,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ESSC stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

