Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 22,177 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after acquiring an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,530,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48,862.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 293,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.34. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.