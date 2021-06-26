Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 606.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of Energizer worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.68. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.