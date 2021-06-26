Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 246.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Repligen worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $22,444,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 58.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,206,000 after buying an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN opened at $191.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.70. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.11 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

