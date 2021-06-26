Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Insulet worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $278.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.86. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,141.08 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

