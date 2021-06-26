Bank of Montreal Can Sells 190,234 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,768,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.