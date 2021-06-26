Bank of Montreal Can Sells 201,731 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Hancock Whitney worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 91,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

HWC stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

