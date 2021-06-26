Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,402 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.83. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.