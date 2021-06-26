Bank of Montreal Can Sells 44,361 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 44,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

