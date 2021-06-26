Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 176,558 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $98,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.64 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

