Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 97,384 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of DraftKings worth $112,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

