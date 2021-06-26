Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.75% of Maximus worth $95,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

