Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.49% of United Therapeutics worth $111,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

