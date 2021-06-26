Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 36,395 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.88% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $107,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after acquiring an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,867 shares of company stock worth $340,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

