Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Oshkosh worth $97,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

