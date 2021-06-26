Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of iShares MBS ETF worth $101,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.07 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.42.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

