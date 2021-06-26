Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,835,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $101,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

