Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Evergy worth $104,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

