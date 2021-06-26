Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.15% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $100,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

