Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of WEX worth $100,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 55.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,368.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Shares of WEX opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

