Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $100.85 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Trex worth $100,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

