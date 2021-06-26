Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $101.14 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 575,828 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.19% of Ciena worth $101,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

CIEN stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

