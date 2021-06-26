Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $103.55 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Rollins worth $103,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,493,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 254,482 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

