Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.16 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,289,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of BorgWarner worth $106,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

