Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $107.16 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 93,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Franklin Resources worth $107,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

BEN opened at $33.18 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

