Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $111.36 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Lear worth $111,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $177.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.70. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

