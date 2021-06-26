Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.97% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $100,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,508,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $101.92 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

