Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $105,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.79 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

