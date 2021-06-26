Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138,859 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 537,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Barrick Gold worth $101,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $177,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 63.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.