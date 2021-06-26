Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $111,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $159.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.92 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

