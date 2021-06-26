Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 379,302 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of SS&C Technologies worth $102,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.56 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.