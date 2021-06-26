Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,026,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.34% of Capri worth $103,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.26 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

