Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $109,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $686.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

