Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $104,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after buying an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,979,000 after buying an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,294,000 after buying an additional 306,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

