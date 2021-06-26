Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Essential Utilities worth $113,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

