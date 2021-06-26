Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 136,227 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.53% of MDU Resources Group worth $97,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

