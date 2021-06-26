Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,790 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of Five Below worth $102,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.10.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

