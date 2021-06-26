Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,749 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Ceridian HCM worth $101,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,878,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.