Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,095 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Universal Display worth $97,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

OLED stock opened at $220.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.17. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.