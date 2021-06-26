Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,417 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Lamar Advertising worth $106,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.