Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,540 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $104,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,089 shares of company stock worth $42,837,059 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,035.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,098.35. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.32 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

