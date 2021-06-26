Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 789 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Casey’s General Stores worth $108,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $196.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.34 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

