Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 93,714 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Polaris worth $105,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 28.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 94,400.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

NYSE:PII opened at $133.86 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

