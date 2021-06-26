Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,189,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,719,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of iShares Gold Trust worth $100,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

