Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,662,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of MGM Resorts International worth $101,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $9,200,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 55,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 80,406 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.