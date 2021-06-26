Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Bank OZK worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.